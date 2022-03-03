ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – An Asheville police officer was injured Thursday morning when a gun belonging to a suspect accidentally went off during a rape investigation.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded around 7:15 a.m. to a home on Atkinson Street for a reported rape.

Police said officers were questioning a possible suspect who reached into his pockets where a gun was hidden.

Asheville Police said the gun accidentally fired when an officer attempted to get control of the weapon.

The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries that happened during the struggle for the weapon, police said.

Detectives are investigating both the sexual assault and any possible charges related to the gun.