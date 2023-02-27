ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department has released video footage from the December 2021 Aston Park protest.

These videos are body-worn camera footage from multiple police officers who responded to the protest, after the park closure, on the night of December 25, 2021.

Six people were arrested that night for trespassing. Some were charged with resisting arrest. Activists dumped thousands of pounds of garbage in Aston Park during a protest which they described as a family art event. The abandoned property included furniture, a kitchen sink, and tires, among many other items.

“The ACLU requested the video, and we willingly complied,” said Chief David Zack.

Following the incident and a two-month investigation, detectives charged 16 with felony littering and aid & abet felony littering for illegally dumping over 2,000 pounds of items into the park.

There are 27 body cam footage videos. The links to the videos are on the City of Asheville’s Youtube channel.