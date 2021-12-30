Asheville Police searching for man with charges relating to May robbery

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a man whose charges are related to a May robbery.

According to APD, Mark Anthony Aiken has open warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for a robbery on Atkinson Street.

Aiken is described by police as a 21-year-old male, 6’0″, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a red tank on his right arm and a Tarheels symbol on his left arm.

If anyone sees Aiken they are asked to exercise caution.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Asheville Police Department 828-252-1110.

