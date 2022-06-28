ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating four people charged with felonies.

The four people charged are as follows:

Nathan Lee Littrell (30)

Description: Medium skin-toned white male standing 6’0″, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of Japanese writing on his right shoulder, “NLL” on his left shoulder, a star on both of his upper arms, and “DALYAH” on his left forearm.

Charged with:

Felony Larceny

Resist Delay Obstruct

Robert Douglas Stone (40)

Description: Medium skin-toned white male standing 5′ 7”, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of an angel on his upper right arm, a key with a lock on his right forearm, and a skeleton smoking on his left arm.

Charged with:

Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Cocaine

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Jonathan Israel Medrano (31)

Description: Medium skin-toned Hispanic male standing 6′ 3”, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Charged with:

Assault on a Female (3 counts)

1st-Degree Burglary

Sexual Battery (2 counts)

Katrina Daborshia Price (50)

Description: Dark skin-toned black female standing 5′ 7”, weighing 142 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Charged with:

Larceny

Assault and Battery (3 counts)

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Anyone with information can share an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or by using the TIP2APD smartphone app.

You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.