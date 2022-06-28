ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating four people charged with felonies.
The four people charged are as follows:
Nathan Lee Littrell (30)
Description: Medium skin-toned white male standing 6’0″, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of Japanese writing on his right shoulder, “NLL” on his left shoulder, a star on both of his upper arms, and “DALYAH” on his left forearm.
Charged with:
- Felony Larceny
- Resist Delay Obstruct
Robert Douglas Stone (40)
Description: Medium skin-toned white male standing 5′ 7”, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of an angel on his upper right arm, a key with a lock on his right forearm, and a skeleton smoking on his left arm.
Charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Cocaine
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
Jonathan Israel Medrano (31)
Description: Medium skin-toned Hispanic male standing 6′ 3”, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Charged with:
- Assault on a Female (3 counts)
- 1st-Degree Burglary
- Sexual Battery (2 counts)
Katrina Daborshia Price (50)
Description: Dark skin-toned black female standing 5′ 7”, weighing 142 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Charged with:
- Larceny
- Assault and Battery (3 counts)
- Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
Anyone with information can share an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or by using the TIP2APD smartphone app.
You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.