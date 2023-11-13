ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is seeking information in their continued search for two missing women near the anniversary of their separate disappearances.

According to a release from the department, Bethany Collins Buckles, 49, was initially reported missing by her family on November 20, 2021 after she didn’t return to her home on Ravencroft Lane.

Buckles is described as 5’6″ tall and approximately 200 pounds with either blonde or dark-colored hair and blue eyes.

Keri Lynn Buckner, 31, was last seen on November 11, 2022 in the Biltmore Village area. She is described as a 5’6″ white female, around 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information, no matter how small, is urged to come forward.

If you have any information, you can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 (TIP411) or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also directly contact APD at (828) 252-1110.