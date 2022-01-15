Asheville Police seek registered sex offender wanted on multiple charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a registered sex offender that is wanted on multiple charges.

Police are seeking 58-year-old Dwight Lee Bailey, who is known to often be in the area of Patton Avenue near the Jeff Bowen Bridge and Leicester Highway in Asheville.

Police said Bailey is wanted on the following charges:

Sex Offender on Minor’s Premises

Communicating Threats

2nd Degree Trespassing

Bailey is 5’9″, 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.