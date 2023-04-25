ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Detectives and investigators within the Criminal Investigations Division are still searching for answers in a homicide investigation of a man who was found dead in a west Asheville neighborhood.

According to officers, LaMichael Shawn Carter, 27 was shot and killed on April 12, 2022. Officers said that they found Carter already dead in the roadway of Fairfax Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Asheville Police Detectives stand with Carter’s family; they are asking for answers so they can bring them justice and give his mother closure

“If I could say anything to the community, it is to stop the gun violence and put down the guns. There is nothing worth taking a life over,” said Wendy, Mother of LaMichael.“I believe somebody out there knows something, and we are asking them to come forward. LaMichael had the biggest heart and was a loving son, brother, and father to a three-year-old boy, and our family wants closure.”

The case remains an active investigation by Asheville Police Department Detectives. If anyone has more information about the case, you can anonymously text TIP2APD to 847411.