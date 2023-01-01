Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left one man injured.

Officers responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Saturday to investigate reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a gunshot victim in the area and administered medical assistance by applying a tourniquet to his leg before EMS arrived. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives are following up and are asking anyone who may have information about the case to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.