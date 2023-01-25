ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Regional Airport broke ground Wednesday on a new air traffic control tower.

The new tower will replace the existing 62-year-old tower, which the airport said is one of the oldest in the country.

The airport and the FAA are working together on the $55 million project which will be located on the west side of the airport.

“It isn’t every day that an airport gets the opportunity to build an air traffic control tower,” said Greater Asheville Regional Airport President and CEO Lew Bleiweis.

“AVL needs a new tower, and this historic day is one more step toward the infrastructure growth we need to meet the swiftly growing air service needs in western North Carolina,” explained Bleiweis.

$15 million towards the project came from a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant.

The tower is expected to be complete in 2025. Once the new tower is finished, the old tower will be demolished to make room for terminal expansion at the airport.