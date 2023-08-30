ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Regional Airport continued to set records in July, with nearly a quarter-million passengers passing through.

244,504 passengers flew into or out of AVL during the month of July, a 24.4% increase over the same month in 2022.

July shattered the monthly passenger record at the airport, which was set just one month prior.

June saw 226,839 passengers move through AVL. That was the first month the airport saw at least 200,000 passengers in a single month.

“The double-digit percentage growth month after month, year after year, has been astounding, and I thank our community for continuing to take advantage of the amazing flight options available at AVL,” said Lew Bleiweis, president and CEO of Asheville Regional Airport. “I also want to say that we are working hard to keep up with this growth and genuinely appreciate our travelers’ patience as we build the future AVL.”

The airport recently broke ground on a new $400 million passenger terminal as part of their AVL Forward project.

The new terminal replaces the current 62-year-old passenger terminal which airport officials said is “bursting at the seams.”