Asheville Regional Airport gets new non-stop flight to Las Vegas

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Allegiant aircraft

(From: Allegiant)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Allegiant Air announced a new non-stop flight Tuesday between Asheville Regional Airport and Las Vegas which will begin in 2021.

The airline said flights will operate twice weekly between Asheville and McCarran International Airport beginning March 4, 2021.

“Congratulations to Allegiant for their continued growth in the Asheville market,” said Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Lew Bleiweis.

“A nonstop to Las Vegas is significant news for our region – it is the farthest west-bound destination ever served nonstop from AVL.”

In September, Allegiant began non-stop flights between Asheville and Boston.

With the new Las Vegas flights, Allegiant will now serve 14 destinations from Asheville.

