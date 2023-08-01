ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Regional Airport reported record passenger counts in June.

For the first time, the airport had more than 200,000 passengers pass through in a single month.

“This is a momentous milestone at Asheville Regional Airport,” said Lew Bleiweis, airport president and CEO. “Surpassing 200,000 passengers in a single month is significant, and preliminary indicators show that July’s passenger numbers will be even larger.”

June 2023 was up more than 24% when compared to June 2022.

Asheville Regional Airport is now the third-busiest airport in the state of North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International and Raleigh-Durham International, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airport is set to break ground soon on a new $400 million expanded passenger terminal to handle the increase in passengers.