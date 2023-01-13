ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Regional Airport set a record in 2022 for the most passengers served in a single year at the airport.

More than 1.8 million passengers flew through the airport last year, a 29 percent increase over 2021.

Traffic is up more than 160% from 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic decimated air travel in the United States.

Passenger air traffic at AVL is up nearly 14% from the pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“The airport continues to be an anchor organization in western North Carolina, providing global connectivity for residents and visitors, as well as contributing to the economic vitality of the entire region,” said airport President and CEO Lew Bleiweis in a statement. “Our growth is linked directly to our local travelers’ willingness to fly from their local airport, the commitment our airline partners have made to serve our region and grow their air service, and to the increasing popularity of the area as a nationally known travel destination. Now the third-busiest airport in the state, the impact of our airport continues to expand, which is very good for our region.”

Six commercial airlines fly to Asheville Regional Airport with non-stop service to 25 airports around the country.