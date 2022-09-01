ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville City schools were placed on temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a teen was shot in the area.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to the area of Erskine Avenue at 8:01 a.m. where a teen had been shot.

Police said Asheville High School, Asheville Middle School and The School of Inquiry and Life Sciences at Asheville are in lockdown as a precaution.

The police department said the lockdown was lifted at 10:25 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.