ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – More than 60 vehicle break-ins have been reported in less than a month in Asheville.

Police said there have been 61 break-ins since December 14 in various locations throughout Asheville.

Over the last three days, Asheville Police said there have been a string of car break-ins at hotels on Tunnel Road, Hendersonville Road, and Smokey Park Highway.

Investigators said that in a majority of cases, vehicles’ windows were smashed but nothing was taken.

The Asheville Police Department said officers are still working to identify and arrest the suspects responsible for the car break-ins.

This latest string of break-ins come after more than 100 vehicles were damaged during the overnight hours from December 9 to December 10.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.