ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Fun festivities are coming to Asheville this weekend during the 95th annual Mountain Dance and Folk Festival.

The three-day event, will be held from Thursday August 4, 2022 through Sunday August 6, 2022.

Celebrating mountain music, dance, and folk, multiple regional musicians, mountain dancers, and cloggers will be taking the stage with a new showcase each evening.

The event is the nation’s longest-running folk festival, according to their website.

Dating back to 1928, the festival was the first of its kind made by Bascom Lamar Lunsford.

Lunsford made the event in hopes to educate and create an understanding of Southern Appalachian culture throughout the region, nation, and world.

Tickets for the event can be found here.