Asheville to mandate masks indoors through September

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville announced Wednesday that the city is mandating masks indoors in public spaces through the end of September.

The order comes as North Carolina is in the midst of its highest COVID-19 case rate since early February.

According to the order, face coverings will be required indoors if anyone else in the space is not a member of the same household.

Masks will be required in bars and restaurants unless actively eating or drinking.

The mask order does not apply to religious or spiritual gatherings, funerals, or weddings. Those who have medical or developmental conditions which prohibit the use of masks are also exempt from the order.

The order applies to everyone who is at least five years old but the city is recommending masks for children over the age of two.

The mask order will remain in effect until September 30.