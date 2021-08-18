Asheville to mandate masks indoors through September

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People shop at a grocery store enforcing the wearing of masks in Los Angeles on July 23, 2021. – With the Delta variant pushing US Covid cases back up, fully vaccinated people are wondering whether they need to start masking indoors again. Covid vaccines remain extremely effective against the worst outcomes of the disease — hospitalization and death — and breakthrough infections remain uncommon. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville announced Wednesday that the city is mandating masks indoors in public spaces through the end of September.

The order comes as North Carolina is in the midst of its highest COVID-19 case rate since early February.

According to the order, face coverings will be required indoors if anyone else in the space is not a member of the same household.

Masks will be required in bars and restaurants unless actively eating or drinking.

The mask order does not apply to religious or spiritual gatherings, funerals, or weddings. Those who have medical or developmental conditions which prohibit the use of masks are also exempt from the order.

The order applies to everyone who is at least five years old but the city is recommending masks for children over the age of two.

The mask order will remain in effect until September 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store