SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 800 cyclists will gather in downtown Spartanburg to begin the over one-hundred mile Assaults on Mt. Marion and Mt. Mitchell ride Monday.

Riders begin at 6:30 AM at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium and follow a 102.7-mile ride to Marion and then climb up Mt. Mitchell, the tallest peak east of the Mississippi River.

The ride is presented by Spartanburg Regional Health System and The Freewheelers Cycling Association.

Proceeds from the Assaults are used by The Freewheelers Cycling Association to enhance charitable giving. They started a 501(c)(3) sister organization and give to groups like Finish-Strong cycling team, Partners for Active Living, the Challenge to Conquer Cancer, the Humane Society, the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis, Mt. Mitchell State Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Palmetto Cycling Coalition and others.

Organizers stressed the importance of respecting the rules of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Mt. Mitchell state parks, asking spectators to remain in specified areas along the course.

To learn more about The Freewheelers Cycling Association and how to donate, visit their website at freewheelersassociation.org.