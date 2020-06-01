Asst. fire chief in Lavonia accused of making unauthorized purchases with city funds, GBI says

LAVONIA, GA (WSPA) – The assistant chief of the Lavonia Volunteer Fire Department has been charged after investigators said he made unauthorized purchases.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Lavonia city officials found unusually high spending by the Lavonia Volunteer Fire Department.

The spending took place over the course of several months and several of the purchases are unaccounted for and not made specifically for the fire department, according to the GBI.

Lavonia Police requested that the GBI investigate the case on May 20.

The GBI charged 41-year-old Shane Bentley of Lavonia with four counts of felony theft by taking.

Bentley served as the assistant chief of the department and purchased several equipment items which were not for use of the fire department, the GBI said.

Bentley turned himself in Monday to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office without incident.