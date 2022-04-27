GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people were hurt in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon at a Greenville County park.

According to dispatchers, the shooting happened near the Sterling Athletic Field on Valentine Street shortly before 6:00pm.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at the scene to find a female juvenile who had been shot at least once. She was taken to the hospital where her condition is not known at this time.

A second victim was also found at the hospital, deputies said.

Deputies are using a K-9 to track a possible suspect in the area.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape up around a building at the field.

Valentine Street has been closed while deputies investigate the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.