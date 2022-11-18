HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — On Friday, a group of athletic trainers, who work in North Carolina schools, received training for emergency situations.

“In the unfortunate event of this emergency situation, we want to be ready to assist, to make a difference,” said Dwayne Durham, the director of the Pardee Sports Medicine program.

A group of more than 20 Pardee UNC Health Care athletic trainers learned and practiced lifesaving skills, which paramedics say can be used in a variety of situations.

“Our goal today is to train these athletic trainers in the ways to effectively control bleeding in the event of either a mass casualty incident, a mass violence incident, or in everyday life such as your kitchen knife incident, broken glass, or chainsaw accidents,” said Henderson County EMS paramedic David Lee.

The athletic trainers work in middle and high schools across the area.

“The primary role of the athletic trainer is to provide medical coverage to student athletes, but in the event of an emergency situation, we want to be able to render care regardless of if it’s a student athlete, a band members, or a general population student,” said Durham.

The group learned lifesaving skills like how to apply a tourniquet and stop a patient from bleeding, during an emergency.

“Bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death after injury,” said Lee.

Lee said during emergencies, the first step is to call 911. Then, find the source of the bleed, apply pressure and pack the wound. If needed, use a tourniquet. He said these methods can help patients before paramedics or other healthcare professionals arrive.

“We understand that a person can bleed to death in two minutes or less, so getting that emergency very quickly gives a very high chance at saving someone’s life,” said Durham.

Durham said he hopes the trainers will never need to use these skills, but he said it’s important to know what to do if there is an emergency.

“It’s a very sad situation, but it is a reality,” said Durham. “This is a situation that may be the difference between life or death.”

If people are interested in taking or hosting a Stop the Bleed class, they can reach out to Henderson County EMS at 828-697-4827.

The American College of Surgeons reports more than 2.4 million people worldwide have been trained through the Stop the Bleed program.