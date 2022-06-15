ATLANTA, Ga. (WSPA) – The Atlanta Braves are partnering with 13 colleges and universities to host their annual College Night at Truist Park.

Two of the 13 schools included are Clemson and the University of South Carolina.

Clemson’s College Night will be on August 21 at 1:20 p.m. The Braves are set to play the Houston Astros.

The University of South Carolina’s College Night will be on September 20 at 7:20 p.m.when the Braves take on the Washington Nationals.

The Braves are offering ticket packages that range from $40 to $100 that include a Braves co-branded stadium seat with additional merchandise for fans to purchase in the Braves Clubhouse Store coinciding with their College Night.

Each ticket from the College Night ticket package will also include a $3 donation to the Lawrence V. Starkey Scholarship or the Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise Fund.

