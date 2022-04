SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Atlanta Braves World Champion Trophy will make a stop in Spartanburg on its tour around Braves Country.

The tour will travel throughout Braves Country through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

The trophy will be in Spartanburg at the Academy Sports and Outdoors starting at 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Fans will be available to take photos with the trophy as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams and alumni.