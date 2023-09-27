SPARTANBURG CO (WSPA) – Investigators are looking for two men they claim robbed an ATM in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, a technician was performing maintenance on ATM at the Bank of America on Asheville Highway when two black men wearing masks pushed the technician out of the way and stole four cassettes full of money.

Cassettes are solid boxes which hold individual currencies inside of an ATM. The sheriff’s office said the suspects took one containing $100 bills, two holding $20 bills and another with $10 dollar bills. It is not known exactly how much money they took.

The men reportedly fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

Any with information or tips about on who the subjects may be is asked to contact Sgt. Jon Guest at jguest@spartanburgcounty.org or (864) 285-1046.