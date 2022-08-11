OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County deputies have arrested the main suspect in a shooting near Rock Crusher Road.

We previously reported that 34-year-old Kristopher Jenkins had been named the primary suspect by deputies.

The shooting happened Sunday evening on Rock Crusher Road. Deputies said they arrived at the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

Arrest warrants stated that Jenkins pointed a gun at the victim’s chest and made threats to shoot him. A struggle ensued and the gun fired, with a bullet striking the victim in the ankle.

Deputies confirmed Thursday that Jenkins was arrested this morning in the Seneca area.

Deputies also released several charges against Jenkins, including;

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a stolen financial transaction card

Possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Oconee Co. deputies say Seneca Police also have charges filed against Jenkins.