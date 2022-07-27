SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder turned himself in Tuesday evening in Spartanburg County.

We previously reported that Willie Earl Robinson, 56, was wanted after a shooting and chase Sunday at 10 p.m. on Pickens Avenue, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the head.

A responding deputy attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle but a chase began which eventually ended at the Brookwood Inn on College Drive.

Deputies said Robinson abandoned the vehicle and managed to get away, but turned himself in at the Spartanburg County Detention Center at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Robinson is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He will have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.