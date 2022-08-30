GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorneys with Strom Law Firm and James Bannister of Bannister, Wyatt & Stalvey, LLC will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to answer questions about legal action that the firms plan to take against Rockstar Cheer.

This comes after multiple law firms announced legal action, alleging sexual misconduct, against the Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school just days after its owner, Scott Foster, died. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Foster took his own life on August 22.

Strom Law Firm said it is representing “multiple victims” regarding “incidents that go back 20 years with countless potential victims.”

Rockstar Cheer has several locations throughout the southeast, as well as in Arizona, Ohio and Rhode Island. The owners of Rockstar Cheer franchises across the country released a joint statement Monday, saying they will be changing their name and rebranding in light of the accusations against Foster.