ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Friday night in an ATV crash in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened before 11 p.m. at a private residence.

The coroner said two people were in an ATV-Razor riding in an open field on the driver’s property when the vehicle hit a small ditch and overturned.

Both individuals were ejected from the vehicle according to the coroner. The passenger sustained minor injuries.

The driver died at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 31-year-old Zachary Sears, of Anderson.

The crash is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.