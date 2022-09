GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in an ATV crash Saturday morning in Ware Shoals.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 a.m. on Cochran Road.

Troopers said a 2020 Polaris ATV was traveling south when it crossed over to Morgan Road, went off the right side of the road.

The driver then crashed into trees and ejected from the vehicle.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has not identified the driver at this time.