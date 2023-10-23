UPDATE (10/24) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Trent has been located safely.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Detectives and sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing teenager with autism in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Trent Speer, 15, was last seen on Beaty Square in Anderson on Monday night. He was wearing a white shirt and Spongebob pajama pants.

Anyone who see Speer or knows where he is is asked to call 911 or go online to andersonareacrimestoppers.com.