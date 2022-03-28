SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -Cooper Standard, an automotive supplier, is holding a hiring event in Spartanburg this week.

The event will be held at SC Works Upstate at 220 East Kennedy Street in Spartanburg on Thursday, March 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They’re hiring Automotive Manufacturing Associates to work at the Spartanburg production facility. Details include:

Five 8-hour work days or four 10-hour work days per week (with overtime as needed)

Starting pay at $18.34/hr for 2nd and 3rd shifts

Benefits package including medical, dental, 401 (k) and paid vacation

Free Employee Wellness Clinic on-site

Drug screen and background check required

Interested candidates are encouraged to attend to meet with a Cooper Standard representative.