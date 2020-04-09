SC Works offers helpful direction to jobseekers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people have been laid off or furloughed from their job during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one Upstate employment office has continued offering assistance for those looking for a job.

S.C. Works in Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville and Union will now hold a virtual job fair in May.

Current companies looking for employees include Tindall, DHL, Kelly Services and Ambassador.

As a jobseeker, you can visit their website to see available jobs. To apply, create a profile and submit a resume at www.scworks.org or the SC Works Greater Upstate Facebook Page.