GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Flights have not yet begun but Avelo Airlines is already expanding its offerings out of Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

Avelo announced Thursday that the airline will add a non-stop flight from GSP to Wilmington, Delaware.

The twice-weekly flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, flying to Wilmington Airport.

The service to Delaware’s largest city, located a short distance south of Philadelphia, begins June 22.

The airline previously announced non-stop service from GSP to Orlando, Florida, and New Haven, Connecticut.

Flights to Orlando begin June 7 while flights to New Haven start on June 22.

“The Upstate region is routinely recognized as a top travel destination,” said Dave Edwards, GSP President and CEO. “Avelo’s decision to further expand at GSP opens new opportunities for travelers to visit our area and explore all our region has to offer.”