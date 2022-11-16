SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizers of an event happening in Spartanburg on Thursday night hope to raise awareness for those affected by homelessness.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday night, a vigil will take place at the park across from the mural on Spring Street near West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg.

It’s honoring the more than 40 lives lost among Spartanburg’s homeless population over the past few years.

It’s open to everyone.

“For the community to be aware of the homeless situation, how they can help, and it’s also for the homeless. We will have soup, we will have coffee, hot chocolate, we’re going to have music, testimony,” said Beth Rutherford, a Homeless Engagement Specialist for Spartanburg.

Rutherford said there will also be sleeping bags, scarves and hygiene kits for those who need them.

They will have a sign-up sheet for people interested in volunteering.