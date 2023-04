GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An axe-throwing venue is expected to open in the Upstate.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House is located at 701 Ealsey Bridge Road in Greenville.

It will open to the public on April 16.

Stumpy’s is more than 7,00 square feet with 22 axe-throwing targets. You can also enjoy the beer and wine bar and giant games while there.

To reserve a spot to throw an axe, click here.