Baby giraffe born at Greenville Zoo

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Autumn, a 14-year-old giraffe at the Greenville Zoo, gave birth to a new calf Sunday afternoon.

The calf, a girl, was born at 2:28pm and does not yet have a name.

According to the Greenville Zoo, the calf is six feet tall and weighs 148 pounds.

“We are excited to welcome our new baby giraffe. This is another success towards ensuring the future of Masai giraffes,” said Zoo Director Bill Cooper.

This is Autumn’s sixth calf. She has been at the Greenville Zoo since 2007.

The father of the calf, 12-year-old Miles, arrived at the zoo in 2016 from Houston.

The zoo said the mom and baby will debut in the exhibit Wednesday afternoon, if all goes well.

You can watch Autumn and her baby on the zoo’s live barn camera here.