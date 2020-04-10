Children and Family Resource Center distributing, accepting baby supplies in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Children and Family Resource Center in Hendersonville, N.C. will be distributing baby supplies to families Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The organization will be giving out diapers, wipes and infant formula to families in need at the center, located at 851 Case Street, Hendersonville.

The Children and Family Resource Center has set up a drive-through in their parking lot to assure social distancing and to keep staff safe as they distribute the supplies to families in their vehicles.

Initial funds for needed supplies were made possible by grants and donations from First United Methodist Church, Henderson County Covid-19 Response Funds (United Way & Community Foundation of Henderson County,) Jeff & Jan Egolf, Members of the Cummings Cove community and the Kenmure Birthday Club.

The center said they are looking for donations of diapers, wipes and formula to help them continue distributing products on Fridays.

The Children and Family Resource Center is dedicated to supporting children, families and childcare providers in our community affected by Covid-19.

Visit the Center’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date information about the distribution and availability of items or to make a donation to assist in relief efforts.