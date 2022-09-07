Investing in a baby thermometer can help you monitor the temperature of your baby’s room and ensure they sleep better.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials announced an infant was safely surrendered to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

Officials with the Greenville hospital accepted the infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act on September 4th.

According to the Department of Social Services, the baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Greenville County DSS took custody of the child.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for October 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Greenville County Family Court.

For more information on the hearing, contact the Greenville County DSS office at (864) 467-7700 or the Greenville County Family Court at (864) 467-5800.