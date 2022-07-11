SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – State officials said a newborn infant was surrendered to Greer Memorial Hospital on Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the hospital accepted the infant under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act – also known as Daniel’s Law.

The baby girl was born on Thursday and weighed seven pounds, 9.7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

The infant was placed into a licensed foster home, according to DSS.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on August 29 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.

This is the fourth baby surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022.