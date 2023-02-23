SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – State officials said a newborn baby boy was surrendered to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Monday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the hospital accepted the infant under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, commonly known as Daniel’s Law.

The law provides a legal option for parents to surrender infants up to 60 days old who have not been harmed at specific locations.

The boy surrendered was born on Sunday. He weighed seven pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.87 inches long at the time of birth.

The infant was taken to a licensed foster home by the Department of Social Services.

A permanency planning hearing will be held Monday, April 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg

County courthouse.

According to state officials, the boy is the second baby surrendered under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina in 2023.