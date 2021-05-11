Baby surrendered under SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Social Services said a baby was safely surrendered Sunday under the SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, or Daniel’s Law, at the Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.

DSS said the girl was born on Saturday, May 8. She weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

Spartanburg County DSS took custody of the baby on Sunday.

A permanency hearing will be held on June 28 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Courthouse. For more information about the hearing, call the Spartanburg County DSS office at (864) 596-3001.

DSS said this is the third Daniel’s Law safe abandonment this year. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe and legal option for babies up to 60 days old. For more information, click here.