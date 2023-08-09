ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – As kids head back to school, teachers at Centerville Elementary School shared recommendations and tips for parents in efforts to make sure their child has a successful school year.

Teachers suggest that the children get a good night’s sleep and gather their school supplies each night before school.

According to Amanda Myers, a fourth-grade teacher, parents can also help their child emotionally before going back into the classroom.

“One of the things that I think is important is encouragement. A lot of kids are usually nervous about going back in, but just say things like it’s gonna be exciting, you’re meeting a new teacher, you’re gonna make new friends. Give them that positivity and encouragement getting them started on the right foot,” said Myers.

Another fourth-grade teacher, Ashley Smith, talked about how parents can support their children throughout the year.

“It’s very important to stay connected to your child’s teacher. I know a lot of teachers use class dojo, school email, or reminders to stay in communication but also to study with their child,” said Smith.

Teachers said a weekly newsletter and agenda will be available for parents to look at with their children. The weekly newsletters and agendas will give a brief rundown about what their child is learning in the classroom.

On the first day of school, teachers will review classroom rules and expectations. Teachers will also spend time during the first week showing students where their related arts classes will be held and where they can find bathrooms, the lunch room and the gym.

According to the Centerville Elementary staff, teachers attended professional development training during the summer to discuss a new curriculum method they plan to implement that will provide different avenues of expression for students.

“One of the things that we are excited about here at Centerville is our Arts Now Program. We are going to incorporate dance, music, theater and art into our lessons.”

Centerville Elementary teachers said they are looking forward to a great school year and getting to know their students.