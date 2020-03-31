‘Bad Wig Bandit’ captured in Georgia after string of robberies in NC, FBI says

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – The “Bad Wig Bandit,” a man suspected of robbing four banks and a convenience store in North Carolina, has been taken into custody in Georgia, according to the FBI.

30-year-old Patrick Alexander was arrested after trying to enter Fort Benning in Georgia, the FBI said.

When Military Police ran his identification, they discovered an active robbery warrant.

Alexander is currently charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon related to the robbery of a Circle K convenience store in Charlotte on January 23 and one count of common law robbery in connection with the robbery of a BB&T bank in Huntersville on December 13, 2019.

The FBI said Alexander is also suspected in three other robberies in North Carolina:

New Horizon Bank on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont on January 7

Wells Fargo Bank on Cox Road in Gastonia on January 7

BB&T Bank on Dana Road in Hendersonville on January 16

Alexander is being held in the Muscogee County Jail in Columbus, Georgia.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Huntersville Police Department, the Belmont Police Department, the Gastonia Police Department, and the Hendersonville Police Department.

The FBI said more charges are likely.

This photo combo provided by the FBI shows a person of interests in connection of bank robberies in in North Carolina. The FBI is asking the public’s help in catching a so-called “bad wig bandit” who’s been robbing banks in North Carolina. The FBI said in a statement on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, that the suspect wore a different wig during each heist in the Charlotte area. (FBI via AP)