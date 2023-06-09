SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Two Upstate bakeries are set to invest a combined $131 million and create 355 new jobs over the next year.

According to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, Spartanburg’s Highland Bakery is renovating and expanding its capability. Through a $35 million investment, the company will create an estimated 95 jobs.

The bakery produces over a dozen products for domestic and international sales. Renovations are expected to be completed by October 2023.

If you’re interested in a job at Highland Bakery, click here.

7NEWS previously reported Gaffney Bakery, LLC will purchase and move into the old Ace Bakery location on Corporate Drive in Gaffney.

The $96 million investment is expected to create 260 new jobs.

Jobs at Gaffney Bakery, LLC are expected to be posted in late 2023 or early 2024. You will be able to find those job postings here.