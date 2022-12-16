COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Highland Baking Company will invest $35 million to expand its existing facility in Spartanburg County, according to a press release from county officials.

The wholesale bread-baking company will add 80 new jobs as part of the expansion, according to the press release.

The company’s production facility, located at 7001 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg, will get an upgraded building and infrastructure to support a new full production line. The expansion is expected to be complete by October 2023.

“Our home in Spartanburg, South Carolina has been a central part of our success over the last decade. This additional investment demonstrates not only our belief in the business moving forward, but our confidence in the staff of our Spartanburg bakery and the community in which it resides,” said Highland Baking Company Chief Executive Officer Stu Rosen, in the press release.

Individuals interested in joining the Highland Baking Company team should visit the company’s website.