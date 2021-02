Surveillance photos show an armed robbery at the BB&T Bank on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, N.C. on February 25, 2021. (From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a BB&T bank Thursday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the robbery happened at the bank on Hendersonville Road around 3:00pm.

Police said the suspect left in a vehicle after the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.