SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man they said robbed a bank in Spartanburg Thursday afternoon.

Spartanburg Police said the robbery happened around 1:15 p.m. at the Regions Bank on South Pine Street.

Employees told police that a man approached the counter with a note wearing all black with a red mask. Investigators said the man said he had a weapon but did not show one.

The man then took money and left the bank, according to police.

Police said the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Alieme Alford-Brown of Charlotte, was found walking near East Henry Street and was taken into custody.

Alford-Brown was charged with robbery/entering bank with intent to steal and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.