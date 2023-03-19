GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria will soon be closing its doors one final time on April 1st.

The restaurant posted the following on its Facebook page.

” The last 3 years have been so trying and difficult for the hospitality industry and while making it through the pandemic just to deal with a decimated workforce and an uphill battle to rebuild, I have come to the decision to close the doors one final time on April 1st.”

The restaurant has been serving the Greenville community for 27 years, and the restaurant has said that they plan to stay open for the next two weeks so people can get t-shirts and enjoy lunch specials. The pool is expected to stay open until the middle of April.

The restaurant has also said for guests to stay tuned in on their Instagram and Facebook pages for one last celebration party in the middle of April as well.