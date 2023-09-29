HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was hospitalized after allegedly shooting at officers and barricading himself inside a home in Waynesville.

The Waynesville Police Department responded to the 200 block of Prevost Street at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday night in reference to a civil disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers said the suspect began shooting at them. Officers returned fire before he ran into a house and barricaded inside.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for nearby residents. The power was temporarily disconnected in the surrounding areas of the scene for residents according to officers.

Later in the day, officers entered the residence, where they found the suspect identified as Darren Tate alert but suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, officers said.

The incident is under investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation.