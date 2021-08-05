BASF donates $15,000 to first responders in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – BASF’s site in Converse donated $15,000 to first responder agencies in Spartanburg County Wednesday

The Converse Fire Department, Spartanburg Police Department and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office each received a $5,000 donation.

Spartanburg Police Department (Source: BASF)

Converse Fire Department (Source: BASF)

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (Source: BASF)

Officials with BASF in Converse said they regularly collaborate with each agency on a variety of safety topics to identify ways to improve on site readiness and safety response. The site recently hosted the agencies to discuss emergency response best practices.

“We are grateful for the work of the Spartanburg Police Department, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Converse Fire Department and the tireless work each agency performs to keep our friends and neighbors safe,” said Jerome Kirkland, Site Manager for BASF in Converse. “It is our privilege to collaborate with them and to support their important work.”